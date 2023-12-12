Short Interest in PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Decreases By 67.4%

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the November 15th total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PAXS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 202,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,456. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.1494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAXS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,336,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,397,000 after buying an additional 2,866,338 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 46.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 792,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 251,833 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 639.5% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65,226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 85.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 65,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 33.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 64,997 shares during the period.

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

