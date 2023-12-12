Short Interest in PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Decreases By 67.4%

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the November 15th total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE PAXS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 202,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,456. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.1494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.
