Short Interest in Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Drops By 88.6%

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the November 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Psykey Stock Performance

Shares of CEOS stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 715,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,449. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Psykey has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

Get Psykey alerts:

About Psykey

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

Receive News & Ratings for Psykey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psykey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.