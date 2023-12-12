Short Interest in Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN) Increases By 893.5%

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,400 shares, an increase of 893.5% from the November 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Reborn Coffee Stock Performance

NASDAQ REBN remained flat at $0.60 on Tuesday. 55,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Reborn Coffee has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.62.

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Reborn Coffee had a negative net margin of 82.54% and a negative return on equity of 144.59%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reborn Coffee stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Reborn Coffee, Inc. ( NASDAQ:REBN Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.30% of Reborn Coffee at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Reborn Coffee, Inc operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. Reborn Coffee, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

