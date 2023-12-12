Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Drops By 91.1%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the November 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RIV Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CNPOF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 274,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. RIV Capital has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.26.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

