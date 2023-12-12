Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Drops By 91.1%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the November 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RIV Capital Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CNPOF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 274,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. RIV Capital has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.26.
RIV Capital Company Profile
