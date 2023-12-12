Short Interest in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA) Expands By 2,650.0%

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 2,650.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Sagaliam Acquisition Stock Down 1.2 %

SAGA traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. Sagaliam Acquisition has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $11.72.

Institutional Trading of Sagaliam Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $225,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition by 141.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $319,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sagaliam Acquisition Company Profile

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify target business in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries.

