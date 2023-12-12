Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Decreases By 78.5%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the November 15th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SMC Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SMC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 120,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28. SMC has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.99.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

