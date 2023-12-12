Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Increases By 322.8%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 322.8% from the November 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at VirTra

In other news, Chairman Robert D. Ferris sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $33,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 284,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,583 shares of company stock valued at $70,172. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of VirTra by 127.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VirTra by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the second quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VirTra by 8.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VTSI. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of VirTra in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of VirTra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

VirTra Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 65,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,631. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.98. VirTra has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. VirTra had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 18.94%. On average, analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Further Reading

