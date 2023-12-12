Short Interest in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACW) Drops By 80.0%

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Stock Down 55.6 %

Vision Sensing Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,276. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 206,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About Vision Sensing Acquisition

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

