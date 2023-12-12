Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Drops By 95.3%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the November 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vodacom Group Price Performance

Shares of VDMCY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 347,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,061. Vodacom Group has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90.

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Vodacom Group’s payout ratio is 42.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Vodacom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

