Short Interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Rises By 179.2%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 179.2% from the November 15th total of 522,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ WHLR traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. 1,336,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,377. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25.

In other news, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $262,609.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,458.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 274,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $87,776.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $262,609.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,458.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

