Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0079 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $442.63 million and $18.64 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,945.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.65 or 0.00175009 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.20 or 0.00557369 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009081 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.00 or 0.00412763 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00048449 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00116074 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000634 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,935,975,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,911,920,607 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars.
