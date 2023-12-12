Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $429.80 million and approximately $13.47 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,273.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00174632 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.41 or 0.00558252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.14 or 0.00409805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00048911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00117300 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000640 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,934,865,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,910,812,574 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.