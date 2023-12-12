Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the November 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

About Siemens Energy

OTCMKTS:SMNEY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,718. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36.

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.