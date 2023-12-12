Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the November 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy Stock Performance
About Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Siemens Energy
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- What is a good dividend yield?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.