Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.550-10.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1 billion-$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.2 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NYSE SIG traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.42. The company had a trading volume of 708,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,436. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.02. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

In related news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,200.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $381,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,200.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $512,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,579.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 31.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 17.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

