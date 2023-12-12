Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SIG

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of SIG traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.42. The stock had a trading volume of 708,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,436. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $98.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.02.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Zackery A. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,031. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Brace sold 8,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $803,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,920,122.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zackery A. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,127. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,035 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,099,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,037,000 after acquiring an additional 103,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,253,000 after acquiring an additional 93,136 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.