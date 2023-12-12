Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, an increase of 1,337.0% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of VIPRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 90,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,216. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

About Silver Viper Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.