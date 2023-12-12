SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 12th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $311.49 million and $49.21 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,364,518,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,354,841,475.5592766 with 1,243,308,611.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.29983316 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $43,724,137.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

