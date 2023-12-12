SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 12th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $306.98 million and $41.92 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,362,221,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,354,841,475.5592766 with 1,243,308,611.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.29983316 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $43,724,137.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

