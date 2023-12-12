SLR Investment Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 94.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.7%.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

SLR Investment stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $834.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 614.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Further Reading

