Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.50

Smartspace Software plc (LON:SMRT)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 71.50 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.90), with a volume of 555374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.42).

Smartspace Software Stock Up 113.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £20.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1,130.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.23.

Smartspace Software Company Profile

Smartspace Software plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells workplace software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: SwipedOn and Space Connect. It offers software as a service meeting room booking, visitor management, and desk management software products, as well as analytics.

