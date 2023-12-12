SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SMG Industries Stock Down 6.7 %

OTCMKTS:SMGI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,551. SMG Industries has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

About SMG Industries

SMG Industries Inc operates as a transportation services company in the United States. It engages in the transportation of infrastructure components, such as bridge beams and power generation transformers; wind energy components; and midstream compressors. The company is also involved in the heavy haul of production equipment, heat exchangers, coolers, construction equipment, and refinery components; transportation of natural gas compressors; flatbed freight; and crane activities used to set equipment on compressor stations, pipeline infrastructure, and load drilling rig components.

