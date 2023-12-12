SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Short Interest Update

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, an increase of 685.8% from the November 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Price Performance

Shares of SMXWW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 133,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,023. SMX has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries in Australia. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

