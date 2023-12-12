SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Short Interest Update

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, an increase of 685.8% from the November 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
SMX (Security Matters) Public Price Performance
Shares of SMXWW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 133,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,023. SMX has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
About SMX (Security Matters) Public
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SMX (Security Matters) Public
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- What is a good dividend yield?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.