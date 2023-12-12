Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Update

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,100 shares, an increase of 673.8% from the November 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC cut Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays cut Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.16. 149,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,883. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

