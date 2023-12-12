Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Shares Gap Up to $6.42

Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $6.79. Soho House & Co Inc. shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 10,058 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHCO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC increased their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $300.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.02 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,654.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soho House & Co Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.