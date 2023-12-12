SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Down 5.3%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $75.16 and last traded at $75.46. Approximately 418,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,720,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.65.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $243.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.61.

The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.85.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 835,290 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after purchasing an additional 778,034 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,364,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,423,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,311,000 after buying an additional 321,509 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

