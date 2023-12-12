Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Major Shareholder Sells $324,800.00 in Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,178,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,812,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SOI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 300,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,593. The stock has a market cap of $352.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.25 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 13.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SOI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

