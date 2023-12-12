SolGold (LON:SOLG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.13

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.13 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.35 ($0.09), with a volume of 4810373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.78 ($0.10).

SolGold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.51. The company has a market capitalization of £220.59 million, a P/E ratio of -371.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SolGold news, insider Liam Twigger acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($94,150.14). 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

