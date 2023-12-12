SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading Down 5.5%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 68,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 206,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

SOS Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43.

Get SOS alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOS in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SOS by 28.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 37,624 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in SOS during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SOS by 28.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.