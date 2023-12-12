Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the November 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

SPKKY traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.77. 34,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,940. Spark New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

