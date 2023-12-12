Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the November 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Spark New Zealand Stock Performance
SPKKY traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.77. 34,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,940. Spark New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
