Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.250-4.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.71.

SR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.43. The stock had a trading volume of 97,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,561. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Spire has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $75.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.68.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.44%.

In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $30,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $47,067.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Spire during the first quarter worth $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Spire by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Spire by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

