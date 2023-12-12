Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.350–0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.0 million-$390.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.8 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPWH shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. 539,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,467. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.13 million, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $340.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.93 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 30,723 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $115,211.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 30,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $115,211.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,579 shares in the company, valued at $470,921.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Sansom acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,499.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 75,762 shares of company stock worth $317,916 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 509.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,012.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

