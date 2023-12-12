Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.360-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $725.5 million-$727.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.5 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.090 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CXM traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,251,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,313. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 102.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CXM. TheStreet raised Sprinklr from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.17.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $247,166.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,926,795.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $247,166.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,926,795.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 186,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $2,594,638.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 837,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,671,418.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 802,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,396. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,745,000 after buying an additional 4,769,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after buying an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 276.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after buying an additional 1,240,295 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,707,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after buying an additional 955,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

