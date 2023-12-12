SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Update

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the November 15th total of 662,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,860,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SPYR Price Performance

SPYR stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,955,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,211,659. SPYR has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About SPYR

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company was formerly known as Eat at Joe's, Ltd. and changed its name to SPYR, Inc in March 2015.

