SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

SSAAY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 15.07% and a positive return on equity of 20.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

