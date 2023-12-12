Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Update

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the November 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Standard Bank Group Stock Performance

Standard Bank Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. Standard Bank Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec raised shares of Standard Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

