Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Cut by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,913,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68,923 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Zelman & Associates raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.36. The stock had a trading volume of 248,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,255. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -238.17, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $104.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average of $88.93.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -830.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

