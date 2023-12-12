Stantec (NYSE:STN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.730-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on STN shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stantec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Get Stantec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STN

Stantec Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STN traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.83. The stock had a trading volume of 129,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,409. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.91.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.61 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $3,168,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Stantec by 1,085.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 118,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 108,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 98.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 130,515 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Stantec by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,193,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,931,000 after acquiring an additional 67,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,372,000 after purchasing an additional 119,555 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.