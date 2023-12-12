Startek (SRT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Startek (NYSE: SRT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/10/2023 – Startek is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2023 – Startek is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Startek was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

11/24/2023 – Startek is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Startek is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Startek is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2023 – Startek is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – Startek is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2023 – Startek is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SRT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 112,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. Startek, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Startek by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Startek by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Startek by 359.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Startek in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Startek by 60.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

