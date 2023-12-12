Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.40

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92.40 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 90.40 ($1.13), with a volume of 107636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.60 ($1.11).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.79. The company has a market cap of £357.61 million and a P/E ratio of 1,291.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,571.43%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

