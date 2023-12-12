Status Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.83 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 12th. Status has a total market cap of $160.99 million and approximately $9.83 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016942 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,983.89 or 1.00099787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011448 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009895 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003719 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,868,189,535 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,868,189,535.0354056 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04218468 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $8,055,954.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

