Stelco (TSE:STLC) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) shot up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$45.96 and last traded at C$45.77. 158,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 201,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.39.

STLC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$42.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CSFB cut shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$50.55 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stelco from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

