Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Up 266.7% in November

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Steppe Gold from C$2.60 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Steppe Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,227. Steppe Gold has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

