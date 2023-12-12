Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Steven Madden has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Steven Madden has a payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.12. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $552.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.98 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at $271,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at $249,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

