StockNews.com Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) to Hold

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.96.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 3.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Global Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Global Payments by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

