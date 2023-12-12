StockNews.com Upgrades Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) to “Hold”

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EBS

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

NYSE EBS traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $108.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 218.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 139.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.