Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SCR. Scotiabank set a C$40.00 price target on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC set a C$40.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.00.

SCR traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 50,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,589. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. Strathcona Resources has a one year low of C$20.16 and a one year high of C$30.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47.

In other news, Director Andrew Kim bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.42 per share, with a total value of C$67,251.00. In related news, Director Andrew Kim bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.42 per share, with a total value of C$67,251.00. Also, Director Cody Church purchased 1,140 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,080.00.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

