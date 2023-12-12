Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Trading Up 1%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.86 and last traded at $13.77. Approximately 42,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 65,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAUHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised Straumann from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Straumann in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Get Straumann alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Straumann

Straumann Stock Up 1.0 %

Straumann Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37.

(Get Free Report)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.