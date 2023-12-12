Stride (NYSE:LRN) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.07

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.07 and last traded at $61.87, with a volume of 173898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Stride Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stride

In other news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $346,983.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $569,686.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,405.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $346,983.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,909.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,714 shares of company stock worth $2,871,742 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 325,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 106,091 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Stride by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,701,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stride by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,384,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

See Also

