Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in November

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Subsea 7 Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 36,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,229. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Subsea 7 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

