Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in November

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sumco Stock Performance

Shares of Sumco stock remained flat at $27.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. 141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.30. Sumco has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 17.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sumco will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

